MGIC Investment delinquent loan inventory decline slows to 4.2% in March
Apr. 07, 2021 MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)
- MGIC Investment's (NYSE:MTG) inventory of delinquent loans declines by 4.2% in March to 52,775 delinquent inventory at month-end vs. 55,103 at the beginning.
- The percentage of new delinquency notices in forbearance was 42% in March vs. 46% in February and 47% in January.
- The percentage of primary delinquency inventory in forbearance was 61% in March vs. 61% in February and 60% in January.
- The company will schedule Q1 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday May 5, 2021 and conference call/webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday May 6, 2021 to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.