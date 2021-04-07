XPO Logistics ramps up hiring as LTL demand increases

Apr. 07, 2021
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) announces a new wave of hiring initiatives for its less-than-truckload business. The company is recruiting for more than 1.4K positions across North America to meet growing demand for its LTL services.
  • Approximately 750 CDL-A commercial truck driver jobs and 700 dockworker jobs are currently available, including 100 openings for candidates who want to earn pay as a dockworker while training tuition-free for a commercial driving career at XPO.
  • Underpinning the hiring strategy, XPO says it is seeing increased LTL activity from several sources, including an improvement in the industrial economy and the rapid growth of e-commerce, which is driving more retail shipments to LTL carriers.
