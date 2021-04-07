COVID-19 test maker LumiraDx to go public via SPAC merger at $5B valuation - Bloomberg
- LumiraDx (LMDX) is going public through a reverse merger with a blank-check company, CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CAHC), source Bloomberg.
- The deal implies an equity valuation for the combined company in excess of $5B. This transaction will drive LumiraDx’s pipeline of 30+ assays, including antigen test for COVID-19.
- LumiraDx estimates that it will have revenue of $600M to $1B this year, compared with $139M in 2020. Its clients include CVS Health Corp., the U.K.’s National Health Service and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
- The LumiraDx COVID-19 antigen test has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from U.S. FDA and achieved CE Mark.
- The LumiraDx Platform menu includes point of care tests for COVID-19 Antibody, INR and D-Dimer - with high levels of accuracy comparable to central lab-based tests.
- While the SPAC frenzy has cooled in recent weeks, CAHC Chairman Larry Neiterman said this deal should still be well-received.
- “The market has dampened a little but I think the market will still be excited about it,” Neiterman, a former Deloitte chief operations officer, said in an interview. “We think it’s all about reasonable valuation and we feel good about our valuation.”
- CA Healthcare Acquisition raised $115M in its January IPO. Its shares closed at $9.70 each Tuesday.
- Also, later this year, subject to regulatory approval, LumiraDx plans to launch Amira, a low-cost mass-screening and home testing system for COVID-19 at expected price range of $2-$4 per test.
- The company submitted a pre-EUA request to FDA in March 2021 and plans to achieve CE Mark for point of care and over-the-counter applications in the fall of 2021.
