COVID-19 test maker LumiraDx to go public via SPAC merger at $5B valuation - Bloomberg

Apr. 07, 2021 7:37 AM ETLumiraDx Limited (LMDX)LMDXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • LumiraDx (LMDX) is going public through a reverse merger with a blank-check company, CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CAHC), source Bloomberg.
  • The deal implies an equity valuation for the combined company in excess of $5B. This transaction will drive LumiraDx’s pipeline of 30+ assays, including antigen test for COVID-19.
  • LumiraDx estimates that it will have revenue of $600M to $1B this year, compared with $139M in 2020. Its clients include CVS Health Corp., the U.K.’s National Health Service and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
  • The LumiraDx COVID-19 antigen test has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from U.S. FDA and achieved CE Mark.
  • The LumiraDx Platform menu includes point of care tests for COVID-19 Antibody, INR and D-Dimer - with high levels of accuracy comparable to central lab-based tests.
  • While the SPAC frenzy has cooled in recent weeks, CAHC Chairman Larry Neiterman said this deal should still be well-received.
  • “The market has dampened a little but I think the market will still be excited about it,” Neiterman, a former Deloitte chief operations officer, said in an interview. “We think it’s all about reasonable valuation and we feel good about our valuation.”
  • CA Healthcare Acquisition raised $115M in its January IPO. Its shares closed at $9.70 each Tuesday.
  • Also, later this year, subject to regulatory approval, LumiraDx plans to launch Amira, a low-cost mass-screening and home testing system for COVID-19 at expected price range of $2-$4 per test.
  • The company submitted a pre-EUA request to FDA in March 2021 and plans to achieve CE Mark for point of care and over-the-counter applications in the fall of 2021.
