GSX Techedu gains after JPMorgan moves to neutral following selling pressure
Apr. 07, 2021 7:46 AM ETGaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)GOTUBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) rose 2.8% in premarket trading after JPMorgan raised the Chinese tutoring company to neutral from underweight, saying that the technical selling pressure is likely to subside sooner or later.
- GSX shares plunged last week following severe selling pressure due to the liquidation of family office Archegos Capital, which was forced to liquidate many positions after margin calls.
- There still exist "myriads of uncertainty" for the company from education reform policies in China to company-specific issues, so its difficult to "turn outright bullish" on the shares, JPMorgan analyst DS Kim writes in note.
- "Although or level of confidence in estimates is too low to turn bullish, we do feel it's risky to stay bearish given ample margin of error imputed in current multiples - we se neutral as fair for current risk/reward," Kim writes.
- Cuts PT to $37 from $60.
- GSX short interest 34% of float.
- Recall March 30, GSX Techedu shares advances on CEO's plan to purchase up to $50M shares.