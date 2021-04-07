GSX Techedu gains after JPMorgan moves to neutral following selling pressure

Apr. 07, 2021 7:46 AM ETGaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)GOTUBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) rose 2.8% in premarket trading after JPMorgan raised the Chinese tutoring company to neutral from underweight, saying that the technical selling pressure is likely to subside sooner or later.
  • GSX shares plunged last week following severe selling pressure due to the liquidation of family office Archegos Capital, which was forced to liquidate many positions after margin calls.
  • There still exist "myriads of uncertainty" for the company from education reform policies in China to company-specific issues, so its difficult to "turn outright bullish" on the shares, JPMorgan analyst DS Kim writes in note.
  • "Although or level of confidence in estimates is too low to turn bullish, we do feel it's risky to stay bearish given ample margin of error imputed in current multiples - we se neutral as fair for current risk/reward," Kim writes.
  • Cuts PT to $37 from $60.
  • GSX short interest 34% of float.
  • Recall March 30, GSX Techedu shares advances on CEO's plan to purchase up to $50M shares.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.