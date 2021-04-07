Fox loses Wells Fargo bear after NFL rights deal
Apr. 07, 2021 7:48 AM ETFox Corporation (FOXA)FOXABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Following Fox's (NASDAQ:FOXA) recent NFL sports rights deal, Wells Fargo leaves its bearish position, upgrading the company from Underweight to Equal Weight and hiking the price target from $27 to $41.
- The firm sees the deal as "a clearing event with our out-year TV estimates moving up significantly" and notes that Fox seems to be the only NFL rights holder who isn't shoving the games onto streaming, which makes Wells Fargo more bullish on Fox than its peers.
- FOXA shares are up 1.3% pre-market to $37.54.
- Last month, Fox struck a $2.2B deal for NFC rights.