NexGen Energy names Dhaliwal as new CFO
Apr. 07, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- NexGen Energy (NYSEMKT:NXE) appoints Harpreet Dhaliwal as its new CFO, filling a position that had remained vacant since Bruce Sprague's resignation in November 2019.
- Dhaliwal most recently served as CFO at Leagold Mining after working with Uranium One Inc., Endeavour Mining and Fiore Management & Advisory Group.
- NexGen Energy sees the Arrow mine averaging 21.7M lbs. of uranium output annually over a 10.7-year mine life but production is not expected until 2025 or 2026, Peter Arendas writes in a neutral analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.