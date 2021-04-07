NexGen Energy names Dhaliwal as new CFO

Apr. 07, 2021 7:37 AM ETNexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)NXEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • NexGen Energy (NYSEMKT:NXE) appoints Harpreet Dhaliwal as its new CFO, filling a position that had remained vacant since Bruce Sprague's resignation in November 2019.
  • Dhaliwal most recently served as CFO at Leagold Mining after working with Uranium One Inc., Endeavour Mining and Fiore Management & Advisory Group.
  • NexGen Energy sees the Arrow mine averaging 21.7M lbs. of uranium output annually over a 10.7-year mine life but production is not expected until 2025 or 2026, Peter Arendas writes in a neutral analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
