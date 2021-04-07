Cosco Shipping shares jump on expecting robust growth in Q1 profit

  • As industry rebounds, China’s Cosco Shipping (OTCPK:CICOF) shares surge on bullish profit forecast - WSJ.
  • The company expects Q1 net profit of RMB15.41B or $2.3B vs. $44M year ago.
  • Chen Shuai, deputy managing director at Cosco Shipping said, "That inventory levels at U.S. retailers remain low. The $1.9 trillion relief plan recently signed by President Biden will trigger restocking, boosting imports"
  • Global trade has rebounded rapidly from the early stage of the pandemic, with China and other Asian manufacturing countries grabbing a bigger slice of exports including masks and bicycles—market share they are expected to keep after the public-health crisis fades.
  • Freight rates have surged Y/Y, with shipping groups reaping the benefits of earlier capacity cuts combined with stronger-than-expected demand. And while the recent Suez Canal blockage has created huge logistical issues, but hasn’t spoiled that positive picture.
  • For 2020, the company recorded a revenue growth of 49% Y/Y to RMB14.42B and a net profit +22% Y/Y to RMB2.13B.
