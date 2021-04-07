Are masks here to stay? Will.i.am, Honeywell unveil the Xupermask
Apr. 07, 2021 8:08 AM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)HONBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor39 Comments
- Will.i.am is betting people will keep using protective gear like facial coverings long after the pandemic and has teamed up with Honeywell (NYSE:HON) for a new product called Xupermask.
- The high-tech and Bluetooth-enabled face mask goes on sale today for $299, with features including LED lights, 3-speed fans, noise-canceling headphones and Honeywell HEPA-certified filters.
- "People wear sneakers even though they don't play basketball. We've long past looked at shoes as protective gear, but they're just cultural items that we go out and buy," Will.i.am told CNBC's Jim Cramer. "The mask should have the same type of attention to detail, love and care to where you're not compromising aesthetics for keeping yourself and other people safe."
- "This particular Xupermask has a very unique patented filter design, which we're very proud of that brings, you know, top-notch filtration without sacrificing usability or fashion," he continued. "I think we tried to blend the best of both worlds."
