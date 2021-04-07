Titan International to raise $400M in senior notes offering

Apr. 07, 2021 8:25 AM ETTitan International, Inc. (TWI)TWIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Titan International (NYSE:TWI) plans to offer $400M principal amount of its Senior Secured Notes due 2028 in a private placement.
  • Net proceeds to be used for financing the redemption of its 6.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2023; redemption is conditional on offer closing and sale of 2028 notes.
  • Separately, the company has called for redemption of all of the 6.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 on May.7; notes will be redeemed at 103.25% of the principal amount.
  • The call is conditional on the senior notes offer close.
  • Shares trading 0.9% down premarket
