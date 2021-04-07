Lamb Weston EPS misses by $0.06, beats on revenue
Apr. 07, 2021 8:36 AM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)LWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 misses by $0.06; GAAP EPS of $0.45 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $895.8M (-4.4% Y/Y) beats by $79.35M.
- CEO commnet: “In the coming months, we believe the gradual improvement in frozen potato demand will continue to the extent governments further lift social restrictions, and as warmer weather provides more outside dining opportunities. The ongoing disruptive effects of COVID-19 on our supply chain will continue to pressure near-term costs, but should also lessen after vaccines become more widely available for our manufacturing teams and our supply chain partners. In addition, we remain optimistic that overall demand in the U.S. will steadily return to pre-pandemic levels around the end of calendar 2021, and that global category growth will resume at historical rates soon thereafter. Our recently-announced investments to construct a new manufacturing facility in China, as well as the expansion of our chopped and formed product capacity in the U.S., underscore our confidence in the long-term health of the global category, as well as our strategy to support the growth of our customers as they continue to expand across our key markets.”
- Press Release