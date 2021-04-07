Lamb Weston waits for COVID restrictions to ease, eyes China potential

Apr. 07, 2021 8:42 AM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)LWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) says COVID-19 continued to significantly disrupt its manufacturing and distribution operations across the entire supply chain network, which resulted in higher costs in FQ3.
  • Sales were down 4% during the quarter and volume was off 6%. Adjusted EBITDA of $167.1M fell short of the consensus mark of $178.0M.
  • The company expects the gradual improvement in frozen potato demand will continue to the extent governments further lift social restrictions, and as warmer weather provides more outside dining opportunities.
  • Long-term outlook: "Our recently-announced investments to construct a new manufacturing facility in China, as well as the expansion of our chopped and formed product capacity in the U.S., underscore our confidence in the long-term health of the global category, as well as our strategy to support the growth of our customers as they continue to expand across our key markets.
  • Shares of Lamb Weston are up 0.70% premarket to $81.51 after the mixed earnings report.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.