Lamb Weston waits for COVID restrictions to ease, eyes China potential
Apr. 07, 2021 8:42 AM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)LWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) says COVID-19 continued to significantly disrupt its manufacturing and distribution operations across the entire supply chain network, which resulted in higher costs in FQ3.
- Sales were down 4% during the quarter and volume was off 6%. Adjusted EBITDA of $167.1M fell short of the consensus mark of $178.0M.
- The company expects the gradual improvement in frozen potato demand will continue to the extent governments further lift social restrictions, and as warmer weather provides more outside dining opportunities.
- Long-term outlook: "Our recently-announced investments to construct a new manufacturing facility in China, as well as the expansion of our chopped and formed product capacity in the U.S., underscore our confidence in the long-term health of the global category, as well as our strategy to support the growth of our customers as they continue to expand across our key markets.
- Shares of Lamb Weston are up 0.70% premarket to $81.51 after the mixed earnings report.