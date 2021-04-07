Fibrogen hurt by downgrades, Emergent earns a bull despite vaccine mix-up and more in today’s analyst action
- Today pre-market analyst action includes downgrades on Fibrogen and ACADIA due to recent FDA decisions on companies’ new drug applications.
Fibrogen slips as analysts weigh in on safety update
- Fibrogen (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares plunged in the post-market yesterday in reaction to clarification made by the company on previous disclosures on safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program.
- The news of a tentative date set by the FDA for an AdCom meeting on July 15 to review its marketing application for Roxadustat has not addressed the investor concerns with shares losing ~29.7% in the pre-market today.
- Mizuho has downgraded the stock to neutral from buy with the price target cut by ~59.7% to $29.00 per share indicating ~16.3% downside the previous close.
- Noting that the upcoming AdCom meeting as a key ‘de-risking’ event for the company, the analyst Difei Yang highlights the uncertainty of the timeline for approval after the clarification issued by the company yesterday.
- HC Wainwright removes the price target of the stock as the analyst Edwin Zhang downgrades the stock to neutral from buy noting a change in its view on Roxadustat’s approvability and commercial prospects due to ‘unfavorable disclosure.’
ACADIA hurt by another bear
- With the FDA rejection of its label expansion for Nuplazid (pimavanserin), bearish views piled up on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) with the stock losing ~2.6% yesterday extending the ~17.2% slump witnessed a day earlier.
- Both Mizuho and Cantor Fitzgerald highlighted the need for additional clinical studies for the company to have a chance of regulatory approval for the new indication.
- Today, the newest downgrade comes from HC Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein who cuts the stock’s rating to neutral from buy with the price target slashed by ~58.1% to $18.00 apiece implying ~12.8% downside to the last call.
- ACADIA is trading marginally lower in the pre-market today.
Emergent BioSolutions initiated buy at Benchmark
- The contract manufacturer at the heart of the COVID-19 vaccine mix-up, Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) has lost ~12.2% over the past five-day period.
- The stock has added ~1.5% in before hours as Benchmark Company initiates its coverage on the stock with a buy rating and the price target of ~$150.00 per share indicates ~89.3% upside to the last close.
- Citing the pre-pandemic surge in its business including newer contract manufacturing services, the analyst Robert Wasserman expects the company to benefit even in the future given the recent growth in the space.
TransMedics rated neutral at JPM despite FDA win
- After a trading halt yesterday, TransMedics (NASDAQ:TMDX) has added ~11.8% today in the pre-market after an FDA expert panel endorsed the company’s OCS Heart System.
- Despite the likely approval in coming weeks, JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus with a neutral rating on the stock points to a “significant hill for TransMedics to climb” citing the need for more clinical data ahead of the commercial launch of the device.
Titan Medical initiated buy at Oppenheimer
- Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) has surged ~25.7% after Oppenheimer initiated its coverage with an outperform rating and the price target of $4.00 per share implies ~123.5% upside to the previous close.
- The analyst calls Titan Medical an ‘attractive micro-cap play’ with the company’s collaboration with Medtronic underlying the thesis.
Oncternal a new buy at Oppenheimer
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) is up ~4.2% as Oppenheimer hands an outperform rating for the stock with the price target of $14.00 per share implying ~61.7% upside to the last close.
- The analyst highlights Oncternal’s lead asset cirmtuzumab. It generated favorable Phase 1/2 data in combination with AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica (ibrutinib) in mantle cell lymphoma (“MCL”) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”) sending the stock sharply higher in November.
BTIG remains bullish on Green Thumb, Curaleaf, and Cresco Labs
- BTIG has reiterated its buy ratings on Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF), and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) with price targets of C$73.00, C$34.00, and C$24.00, respectively.
- The analysts Camilo Lyon and Mackenzie Boydston argue that the March sales rebound in Illinois could ‘bode well’ for other important states such as PA and MA where Green Thumb, Curaleaf, and Cresco Labs have a larger presence.
- Despite the lack of federal bills supportive of the industry, the firm also notes more and more state-level legislations supporting cannabis reforms. In March, New York became the 15th U.S. state to legalize the recreational use of cannabis.