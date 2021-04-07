Sun Life, iA Financial, Brookfield Annuity in $1.4B annuity deal with GM of Canada
- Sun Life (NYSE:SLF), iA Financial (OTCPK:IAFNF), and Brookfield Annuity (NYSE:BAM) enter a group annuity buy-out transaction of C$1.8B (US$1.4B) for more than 6,000 members of General Motors (NYSE:GM) of Canada's salaried pension plan who retired before June 1, 2020.
- Sun Life has a C$1.1B share in the deal, while iA Financial Group's share is C$0.6B and Brookfield Annuity, a unit of Brookfield Asset Management, has a C$0.1B share. Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) advised on the deal.
- WLTW said the agreement represents a milestone in pension risk transfers in Canada. "This deal is ground-breaking because it demonstrates that Canadian insurers can now effectively meet plan sponsors' needs for jumbo transactions," said Marco Dickner, Retirement Risk Management Leader, Canada, at Willis Towers Watson.
- Brent Simmons, head of Defined Benefit Solutions at Sun Life, said, "We've finally cracked the C$1B mark for a single insurer in a single day with Sun Life's C$1.1B share of the deal."
- Corporations have been using such transactions to shift their pension liabilities to insurance firms. For example, in January, MetLife entered a transaction to provide annuity benefits to almost 5,200 Weyerhaeuser retirees and beneficiaries and in December 2020, Athene agreed to provide annuity benefits for ~70K GE retirees and beneficiaries.