Startup Patreon valued at $4B in latest funding round
Apr. 07, 2021 9:03 AM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Music and other creative artists funding site Patreon announced in a blog post that it raised $155m in a Series F funding round, valuing the startup at $4B.
- The new valuation is 3x bigger than it was just six months ago. The company concluded a $90m funding round in September that valued it at $1.2B.
- Investors in the newest round include Tiger Global Management, Woodline Partners and several earlier investors, including Wellington Management, Lone Pine Capital and New Enterprise Associates, according to a WSJ report.
