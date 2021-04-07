ViacomCBS upgraded at Wolfe Research after stock collapse reduces risks

Apr. 07, 2021 9:08 AM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)VIACBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor25 Comments
  • Seeing a more attractive risk/reward balance after the stock's post-rally collapse, Wolfe Research upgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Outperform with a $70 price target.
  • Analyst John Janedis: "With underlying ad trends solid, a seemingly reasonable consensus streaming sub target, the likelihood of a distribution partner(s) in the coming months, and implied streaming value of ~$5B at current levels, we find the risk/reward attractive & upgrade to OP."
  • The firm lifts its Q1 OIBDA forecast from $1.202B to $1.482B, mostly driven by Cable and Film improvement, but lowers the estimate for Entertainment on the higher Paramount+ costs.
  • VIAC shares are up 2.7% pre-market to $45.53.
  • Last month, ViacomCBS was one of the stocks dropping after Credit Suisse block trades due to the collapse of family firm Archegos.
