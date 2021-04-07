Las Vegas Sands called the conservative Macau stock pick
Apr. 07, 2021 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jefferies is playing it cautious with the Macau sector, noting that valuation levels are ahead of actual business levels.
- Analyst David Katz: "We believe the next stage of the recovery will be dependent on ease of travel, which includes electronic IVS or/and removal/extension of the requirement for a negative nucleic acid certificate for Mainland China arrivals and removal of 14-day centralized isolation medical observation for Hong Kong and Taiwan arrivals."
- Katz notes that Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has been the conservative pick amid the next step of the recovery uncertainty, due to its strong balance sheet post-Vegas sale and Sands China due to the phased opening of The Londoner.
- Macau gaming revenue was up 58% in March against a soft comparable, but was well short of the 2019 level.