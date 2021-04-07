Canadian Solar begins construction on four Japan solar projects
Apr. 07, 2021 9:23 AM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)CSIQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) says it has started construction on four solar projects in Japan, including the company's flagship 100 MWp Azuma Kofuji project in the Fukushima prefecture, and other projects in Japan totaling 43 MWp.
- Azuma Kofuji, Canadian Solar's largest project in Japan to date, will be powered with the company's HiKu modules and is expected to reach commercial operation in Q1 2023; the energy generated will be purchased by Tohoku Electric Power at the rate of ¥36/kWh ($0.34).
- The project, which is designed to produce enough clean energy to power 31K households, is expected to participate in the Climate Bonds green certification process.
