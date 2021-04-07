Grupo Aeromexico's traffic decline ~16% in March

  • Grupo Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) reports revenue per kilometers fell 16.3% Y/Y to 1.68B in March.
  • Domestic RPKs +41.1% and international RPKs -44.1%.
  • Capacity contracted 25.6% Y/Y to 2.31B available seat kilometers. Domestic capacity +7.0% and international capacity -41.0%.
  • March load factor increased 1,050 bps to 75.3%.
  • Passengers transported rose 12.3% to 1.17M.
  • The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.
