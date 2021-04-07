Nasdaq, Dow Jones edge down, market indecision continues

  • The major averages are slightly down as futures lost ground going into the open. But trading is still non-committal, with investors looking for the next catalyst.
  • The Dow (DJI) -0.3% is the weakest performer early, with the S&P 500 (SP500) -0.1% and the Nasdaq (COMP) -0.1% also slightly off.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is up a bit, rising 1 basis point to 1.67%.
  • The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its March meeting at 2 PM ET, but just how much will be gleaned is questionable, except perhaps more clarity on the shifting of members on the dot plot.
  • The FOMC has been pretty clear on it priorities and that it will remain accommodative for some time.
  • "We, as the monetary policy authority, still have some ways to go before we reach our dual mandate goals of maximum and inclusive employment and inflation that averages 2%," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a speech before the bell.
  • He added that achieving the Fed's inflation goal may prove more difficult.
  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the U.S. economic boom could run until 2023.
  • Eight of 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by cyclicals Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF). But that's being balanced out by another decline in Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK).
  • The Big 6 megacaps are split as well, with Facebook at the top and Tesla at the bottom.
  • In a note today, Citi strategists said they're becoming increasingly concerned that the market is trading like 1999, with cash flowing into equities without an aversion to risk.
