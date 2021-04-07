Oppenheimer sees ~62% rise in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics
- Oppenheimer has initiated shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) with an outperform rating.
- Analyst Hartaj Singh has a $14 price target on shares.
- Given yesterday's closing price, that represents upside of ~62%.
- He sees promise in shares because of a favorable risk/benefit profile of its lead asset, cirmtuzumab, in mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
- In November, data from a phase 1/2 trial of cirmtuzumab in combination with AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica (ibrutinib) skyrocketed the share price.
- Singh also highlights TK-216, currently in phase 1 for Ewing's sarcoma, as having potential for accelerated approval.
- Oncternal shares are down 0.6% to $8.61 in morning trading.