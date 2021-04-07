Oppenheimer sees ~62% rise in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics

Apr. 07, 2021 10:45 AM ETOncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT)ONCTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Oppenheimer has initiated shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) with an outperform rating.
  • Analyst Hartaj Singh has a $14 price target on shares.
  • Given yesterday's closing price, that represents upside of ~62%.
  • He sees promise in shares because of a favorable risk/benefit profile of its lead asset, cirmtuzumab, in mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
  • In November, data from a phase 1/2 trial of cirmtuzumab in combination with AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica (ibrutinib) skyrocketed the share price.
  • Singh also highlights TK-216, currently in phase 1 for Ewing's sarcoma, as having potential for accelerated approval.
  • Oncternal shares are down 0.6% to $8.61 in morning trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.