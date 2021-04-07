SPAC Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II gains on deal to take Better Therapeutics public

Apr. 07, 2021 10:04 AM ETBetter Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX)BTTXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • SPAC Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCADU) rose 3.2% after agreeing to take Better Therapeutics public in a deal that will value the company at an enterprise value of $187m.
  • The transaction expected to provide up to $113m of cash proceeds, including a fully committed $50m PIPE and up to $57.5m of cash held in the Mountain Crest II trust account assuming no redemptions, according to a statement. Better Therapeutics develops software for apps for treating patients including for conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.
  • The PIPE was led by Farallon Capital Management, RS Investments, Sectoral Asset Management, and Monashee Investment Management.
  • The deal is expected to close in the summer with the combined company expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “BTTX.”
  • Recall Jan. 14, Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II announces closing of over-allotment option in connection with IPO.
