Casdin Capital and Corvex Management's SPAC CM Life Sciences III prices upsized $480M IPO
Apr. 07, 2021 10:15 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CM Life Sciences III priced its upsized $480M IPO of 48M units at $10/unit; this compares to initial offering of $400M.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant.
- Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 7.2M units.
- Units expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol, 'CMLTU' commencing trading today.
- Shares and warrants will be listed separately as “CMLT” and “CMLTW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on Apr. 09, 2021.
- The special purpose acquisition company, CM Life Sciences III plans to target the life science industry, specifically businesses in the life science tools, synthetic biology, and diagnostics fields.
- The Company is led by CEO and Director Eli Casdin, former founder and CIO of life science investment firm Casdin Capital, and Chairman Keith Meister, former founder, Managing Partner, and CIO of investment management firm Corvex Management.
