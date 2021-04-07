Lazard upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley as Europe M&A seen picking up
Apr. 07, 2021
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) shares gain 1.9% after Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia upgrades the stock to Overweight from Equalweight as the firm should benefit from a strong outlook for global M&A and improving prospects for Europe, in particular.
- Lazard gets ~55% of its revenue from M&A and capital markets advisory, Gosalia notes.
- Global announced M&A volumes for the industry rose to $1.4T in Q1 2021, a new high since the financial crisis. "This strength in the M&A environment should drive record revenues for the business," the analyst said. "What's more, M&A activity is ramping up in Europe, too."
- Sees European economic growth accelerating in the summer as lockdowns fade. "LAZ has the highest skew to Europe among the U.S. Boutiques, and benefits the most from this trend," Gosalia said.
- Also sees asset management net flows inflecting positive, allaying a key investor concern. Increased stock buybacks should also lead to higher EPS estimates.
- Gosalia's Overweight rating comes in more bullish than Lazard's Neutral Quant rating but aligns with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 7 Neutral).
- Previously, Lazard has also been active in the SPAC space, raising $500M for new special purpose acquisition companies to focus on health care and fintech.