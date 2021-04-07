Trip.com launches 2.2M shares in Hong Kong public offering

Apr. 07, 2021 10:16 AM ETTrip.com Group Limited (TCOM)TCOMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Trip.com (TCOM -3.7%) launched its Hong Kong public offering of 2.21M shares at HK$333/share ($42.95/share) and 29.4M shares for international offering (total global offering of 31.6M shares); plans to list shares on Hong Kong stock exchange under the symbol, "9961".
  • International offer price will be set on or about Apr.13.
  • The company's ADS (each representing one share) will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq.
  • Offer investors will only be able to purchase shares and will not be able to take delivery of ADSs; after the Hong Kong listing, shares listed on that exchange will be fully fungible with the Nasdaq listed ADSs.
  • Underwriters to be granted option for additional 4.7M shares in international offering.
  • Net proceeds to be used for funding the expansion of its one-stop travel offerings and improve user experience, invest in technology to bolster its leading market position in products and services and improve its operating efficiency, and for general corporate purposes.
  • The Hong Kong offering could be adjusted up to a maximum of 8.86M shares subject to the level of oversubscription and post the claw back mechanism.
