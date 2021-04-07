Canoo rides higher as investors seek out EV pure plays

Apr. 07, 2021 10:18 AM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)GOEVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Canoo (GOEV +11.8%) is one of the leading gainers in the electric vehicle sector on strong volume.
  • The EV stock may be attracting extra attention today after Morgan Stanley pointed to a potential big advantage for pure-play electric vehicle companies following the proposed $174B electric vehicle infrastructure package.
  • Canoo execs delved into the company's advantage over legacy players during the last conference call.
  • "Industry-wide, today OEMs focus only on the first-owner sale, which represents only a small profit potential associated with the entire life cycle of a vehicle. Instead, we will focus on the 70% to 80% of profitability generated across the multiple-owner life cycle of a vehicle. We built in revenue touch-points for all owners throughout the vehicle life cycle, through the aftermarket and customization. No other OEM, whether ICE or EV has done or is doing that today. As a tech-first, industry-second company, our software and hardware are on connected platform that can capitalize on the full multi-owner lifecycle of a vehicle."
  • Canoo earnings call transcript.
