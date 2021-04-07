Century Aluminum prices $325M notes offering
Apr. 07, 2021 10:19 AM ETCentury Aluminum Company (CENX)CENXBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) prices $325M senior notes in concurrent private offering. It includes:
- $250M principal amount of 7.50% senior secured notes due April 2028. The offering will close on April 14, 2021.
- $75M principal amount of 2.75% convertible senior notes due May 2028. The offering is expected to close on April 9, 2021.
- The conversion rate for 2.75% convertible senior notes is set to 53.3547 shares of CENX common stock per $1,000 principal amount of convertible notes, representing a ~22.5% premium on the last close.
- The company says it intends to use the net proceeds to repay all of its $250M outstanding principal amount of 12.0% senior secured notes due 2025 pursuant to its cash tender offer.
