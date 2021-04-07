Century Aluminum prices $325M notes offering

  • Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) prices $325M senior notes in concurrent private offering. It includes:
  • $250M principal amount of 7.50% senior secured notes due April 2028. The offering will close on April 14, 2021.
  • $75M principal amount of 2.75% convertible senior notes due May 2028. The offering is expected to close on April 9, 2021.
  • The conversion rate for 2.75% convertible senior notes is set to 53.3547 shares of CENX common stock per $1,000 principal amount of convertible notes, representing a ~22.5% premium on the last close.
  • The company says it intends to use the net proceeds to repay all of its $250M outstanding principal amount of 12.0% senior secured notes due 2025 pursuant to its cash tender offer.
  • Previously (March 25): Century Aluminum finalizes Mt. Holly contract; sees $70M boost to Q2 EBITDA
