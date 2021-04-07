Apple's privacy feature threatening targeted ads will launch in the coming weeks
Apr. 07, 2021 10:22 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor34 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will release its iOS 14.5 operating system in the coming weeks, and the iPhone maker says the update will include the privacy notification that requires users to consent to apps tracking their activities across apps and websites from other companies.
- The privacy feature was first announced last year as slated to launch with iOS 14 in Fall 2020. But Apple delayed the requirement to give developers more time to comply with the new rule.
- Apple says it has provided software developers with alternative ad tools to cope with the potential loss of tracking-based ads. One tool allows developers to track the clicks on ads within the app without divulging user data.
