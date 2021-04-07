West Fraser's subsidiary Norbord to redeem notes due 2027
Apr. 07, 2021
- West Fraser Timber's (WFG +3.9%) wholly-owned subsidiary, Norbord will redeem on May 6 all of its outstanding 5.75% Notes due July 15, 2027.
- Approx. $349.4M of 2027 notes are currently outstanding post its repurchase of ~$0.6M of 2027 notes.
- The redemption will be completed under the optional redemption provisions of the indenture governing the 2027 Notes at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2027.
- "Redemption of these notes, which we will fund with cash on hand, will reduce our indebtedness and is one step in the process of optimizing our capital structure following the acquisition of Norbord," president & CEO Ray Ferris commented.