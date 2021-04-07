First Nation group raises concerns over De Beers' Canada mine waste plan
- The Attawapiskat First Nation community in Ontario says it opposes plans by Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF) De Beers unit to build a new mine landfill at the Victor mine site in the James Bay wetlands area, fearing "another Juukan Gorge disaster" on its traditional territory.
- De Beers is seeking approval from the Ontario government for the new landfill, which would be filled with mine demolition waste; the mine itself is in closure phase of operating during 2005-19.
- The company has applied to store 97K cm of waste from the Victor mine, below the threshold which would trigger a comprehensive environmental assessment under Ontario law, a level that sneaks "under the legal radar but does not mean it would be any less threatening," the Attawapiskat group says.
- Global miners are facing more pressure to improve relations with indigenous communities after Rio Tinto's destruction of the Juukan Gorge caves in Australia last year.
- Separately, De Beers reports rough diamond sales came in 20% lower in the traditionally quieter third sales cycle of 2021 compared with the previous cycle, in line with expectations.
