Bright Horizons drops after Morgan Stanley cuts as on-site care faces risks on work flexibility
Apr. 07, 2021 (BFAM)
- Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) fell 6% after Morgan Stanley cut the shares to a sell equivalent of underweight from equal-weight, writing that work flexibility post Covid may increase risk for on-site daycare.
- Changing work habits with employees now having more flexibility to work at home may reduce the need for employees need to use Bright Horizons on-site daycare, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan. Daycare may become more local to employees homes and lead to increased competition for BFAM.
- "Childcare is not going anywhere, but the employer based model could change," Kaplan wrote.
- With Bright Horizons trading at a multiple above pre-Covid levels, Kaplan see better opportunities elsewhere. PT cut to $150 from $153.
- Recall Feb. 17, Bright Horizons EPS beats by $0.59, beats on revenue.