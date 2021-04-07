Bright Horizons drops after Morgan Stanley cuts as on-site care faces risks on work flexibility

  • Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) fell 6% after Morgan Stanley cut the shares to a sell equivalent of underweight from equal-weight, writing that work flexibility post Covid may increase risk for on-site daycare.
  • Changing work habits with employees now having more flexibility to work at home may reduce the need for employees need to use Bright Horizons on-site daycare, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan. Daycare may become more local to employees homes and lead to increased competition for BFAM.
  • "Childcare is not going anywhere, but the employer based model could change," Kaplan wrote.
  • With Bright Horizons trading at a multiple above pre-Covid levels, Kaplan see better opportunities elsewhere. PT cut to $150 from $153.
  • Recall Feb. 17, Bright Horizons EPS beats by $0.59, beats on revenue.
