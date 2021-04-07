EnWave and Bridgford Foods collaborate to produce U.S. military ration

Apr. 07, 2021 10:40 AM ETEnWave Corporation (NWVCF), BRIDNWVCF, BRIDBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • EnWave (OTCPK:NWVCF -1.1%) says that it has signed a technology evaluation and license option agreement (TELOA) with Bridgford Foods (BRID -0.7%) to replicate some close combat rations developed by the U.S. Army for field use.
  • The agreement comes in pursuance to the recent cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) Bridgford signed with the U.S. Army to jointly develop commercially viable military ration components.
  • The CRADA allows EnWave to install a 10kW REV machine recently purchased by the U.S. Army in Feb. 2021 at a site of Bridgford’s in North Carolina for research and development purposes.
  • The TELOA grants Bridgford the option to enter into a royalty-bearing commercial license to produce REV-dried commercial baked goods and meat products for both the U.S. Army and their broader client base. During the term of this agreement, U.S. Army plans to submit a ManTech application to the U.S. Department of Defense for larger scale military ration production.
  • Previously (Feb. 26): EnWave beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.