EnWave and Bridgford Foods collaborate to produce U.S. military ration
Apr. 07, 2021 10:40 AM ETEnWave Corporation (NWVCF), BRIDNWVCF, BRIDBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- EnWave (OTCPK:NWVCF -1.1%) says that it has signed a technology evaluation and license option agreement (TELOA) with Bridgford Foods (BRID -0.7%) to replicate some close combat rations developed by the U.S. Army for field use.
- The agreement comes in pursuance to the recent cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) Bridgford signed with the U.S. Army to jointly develop commercially viable military ration components.
- The CRADA allows EnWave to install a 10kW REV machine recently purchased by the U.S. Army in Feb. 2021 at a site of Bridgford’s in North Carolina for research and development purposes.
- The TELOA grants Bridgford the option to enter into a royalty-bearing commercial license to produce REV-dried commercial baked goods and meat products for both the U.S. Army and their broader client base. During the term of this agreement, U.S. Army plans to submit a ManTech application to the U.S. Department of Defense for larger scale military ration production.
- Previously (Feb. 26): EnWave beats on revenue