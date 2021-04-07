Cavitation Technologies inks pilot test agreement with Island Breeze Farms
Apr. 07, 2021 10:40 AM ETCavitation Technologies, Inc. (CVAT)CVATBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cavitation Technologies (OTCQB:CVAT +2.3%) signed a pilot test agreement with Island Breeze Farms for evaluating the company's technology and the growth of healthier cannabis plants with increased crop yields.
- Island Breeze Farms is a licensed cannabis grower in Southern California, operating a 130K sq. ft. greenhouse facility.
- "The global cannabis cultivation market size is estimated to surpass $123.9B this year and domestically, U.S. farmers have been licensed to grow 511,442 acres of cannabis — a 455% increase over 2018 levels. In California alone there have been over 5.8K State growers' licenses issued. By utilizing our nanotech water system cannabis growers will have cleaner feed water and should expect to see healthier plants and increased yields in their crops," Global Technology Manager Roman Gordon commented.