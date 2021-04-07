Alkermes and Merck team up for late-stage ovarian cancer study
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (NYSE:MRK) for a planned phase 3 study to evaluate nemvaleukin alfa in combination with blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda, in comparison to investigator choice chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Alkermes is responsible for conducting the phase 3 study, which is planned to initiate in the second half of 2021.
- Nemvaleukin is an investigational, novel, engineered fusion protein comprised of modified interleukin-2 (IL-2) and the high affinity IL-2 alpha receptor chain, designed to selectively expand tumor-killing immune cells while avoiding the activation of immunosuppressive cells by preferentially binding to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor complex.