Alkermes and Merck team up for late-stage ovarian cancer study

  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (NYSE:MRK) for a planned phase 3 study to evaluate nemvaleukin alfa in combination with blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda, in comparison to investigator choice chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Alkermes is responsible for conducting the phase 3 study, which is planned to initiate in the second half of 2021.
  • Nemvaleukin is an investigational, novel, engineered fusion protein comprised of modified interleukin-2 (IL-2) and the high affinity IL-2 alpha receptor chain, designed to selectively expand tumor-killing immune cells while avoiding the activation of immunosuppressive cells by preferentially binding to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor complex.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.