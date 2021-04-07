CreeQuest and Aramark Canada renew partnership to serve Kirkland Lake Gold
Apr. 07, 2021 10:47 AM ETAramark (ARMK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CreeQuest and Aramark Canada renews their 8-year-long partnership agreement; that has fostered CreeQuest's growth to a regional Indigenous business from sole proprietorship, providing Detour Lake Mine with catering and janitorial services.
- "I am very proud that Aramark Canada can keep helping Kirkland Lake Gold meet its commitment to building Indigenous communities through our longstanding business partnership with CreeQuest." said Andy Siklos, President, Aramark Canada.
- Through the partnership with Aramark Canada, CreeQuest is proud to be one of the largest employers of women at the Detour Lake Mine, and one of the contractors with the largest percentage of Indigenous employees as well.