Galaxy Next Generation inks distribution pact with ROYBI
Apr. 07, 2021 10:52 AM ETGalaxy Next Generation, Inc. (GAXY)GAXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY -5.6%) inks distribution agreement with ROYBI, an artificial intelligent (AI) education company, based in San Jose, California.
- Under the agreement, Galaxy will expand the availability of the ROYBI artificial intelligent tutor to its existing and future school district clients in the K-12 education market and will also add the offering to Canadian and Australian distributorships for availability into their respective markets.
- Pursuant to the pact, both parties aim to become the leaders in providing the best-in-class technology available to children and schools across the globe.