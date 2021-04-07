Autodesk price target raised on potential for beat-and-raise quarters

Apr. 07, 2021 11:11 AM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)ADSKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Expecting Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to "materially" beat its FY25 growth CAGR estimate, Berenberg maintains a Buy rating on the company and raises the price target from $310 to $370.
  • Analyst Gal Munda sees the potential for free cash flow and Autodesk reporting some beat-and-raise quarters this year.
  • The analyst notes that Autodesk is a potential beneficiary of President Biden's $2T infrastructure plan's investments in "schools, affordable housing, and manufacturing."
  • Munda names Autodesk as one of the best positioned names among the "highest-quality assets" in the design software space.
  • Autodesk shares are currently up slightly to $286.33.
  • KeyBanc also named Autodesk as a potential infrastructure plan beneficiary, among several other tech names.
