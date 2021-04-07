Autodesk price target raised on potential for beat-and-raise quarters
Apr. 07, 2021 11:11 AM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)ADSKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Expecting Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to "materially" beat its FY25 growth CAGR estimate, Berenberg maintains a Buy rating on the company and raises the price target from $310 to $370.
- Analyst Gal Munda sees the potential for free cash flow and Autodesk reporting some beat-and-raise quarters this year.
- The analyst notes that Autodesk is a potential beneficiary of President Biden's $2T infrastructure plan's investments in "schools, affordable housing, and manufacturing."
- Munda names Autodesk as one of the best positioned names among the "highest-quality assets" in the design software space.
- Autodesk shares are currently up slightly to $286.33.
