SEC official warns on growth of SPACs
Apr. 07, 2021 11:38 AM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor12 Comments
- A U.S. Securities and Exchange official warned that there are "some significant and yet undiscovered" issues with SPACs.
- SEC official John Coates said the issues are "not something that's going to stop them by any means, but they are relatively as yet incompletely worked through mechanisms, despite the fact they have been around for a while," according to a DJ report, which cited comments Coates made at a legal conference earlier today.
- The SEC last month warned last month about celebrities endorsing SPACs and said it's never a good idea to invest in a SPAC just because someone famous sponsors it or is an investor in it.
- Recall March 25, SEC inquires into Wall Street's blank-check IPO frenzy - Reuters.
- Recall March 24, SPAC market is 'a lot out of control,' Barry Sternlicht says.