Nikola loses key fuel-cell development exec

Apr. 07, 2021 11:55 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)NKLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor113 Comments
  • Nikola (NKLA -2.6%) reportedly lost a key member of its executive team after Jesse Schneider left the company on April 1.
  • Schneider led the Nikola engineering teams working on fuel-cell systems, a planned hydrogen fueling station network and storage technology.
  • Nikola says Schneider departed the company on good terms.
  • Schneider said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg that he left Nikola with the purpose of starting a new company in California. He is listed on LinkedIn as chief executive officer at startup ZEV Station.
  • There has been a sharper focus on Nikola and its management team since founder Trevor Milton resigned after the DOJ and SEC began investigating allegations of fraud.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.