Nikola loses key fuel-cell development exec
Apr. 07, 2021 Nikola Corporation (NKLA)
- Nikola (NKLA -2.6%) reportedly lost a key member of its executive team after Jesse Schneider left the company on April 1.
- Schneider led the Nikola engineering teams working on fuel-cell systems, a planned hydrogen fueling station network and storage technology.
- Nikola says Schneider departed the company on good terms.
- Schneider said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg that he left Nikola with the purpose of starting a new company in California. He is listed on LinkedIn as chief executive officer at startup ZEV Station.
- There has been a sharper focus on Nikola and its management team since founder Trevor Milton resigned after the DOJ and SEC began investigating allegations of fraud.