Playboy Group stock sinks after three-session rally that saw shares shoot up 51.6% (update)
Apr. 07, 2021 12:25 PM ETPLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY)PLBYBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Playboy Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) pulled back sharply Wednesday after a strong three-session rally, falling by as much as 18.4% intraday after popping more than 50% in less than a week on plans to get into non-fungible tokens (or “NFTs”).
- PLBY, which went public in February after 10 years as a private company, fell to as low as $24.25 during Wednesday’s session. Shares later partly recovered, but still closed 11.3% lower at $26.34.
- The plunge marked a sharp reversal of a rally that saw PLBY soar 51.6% in just three sessions.
- The stock had been booming after CEO Ben Kohn recently announced plans during an earnings call to get into the hot NFT space.
- Playboy then unveiled its NFT strategy on Tuesday, announcing a venture with digital-art firm Nifty Gateway Inc. to sell PLBY’s huge archive of artwork, cartoons, articles and nude photos via non-fungible tokens.
- The recent rally took Playboy’s gains above 100% in the less than two months since the company listed on the Nasdaq via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.
- Although PLBY shares sank on their first trading day, they’ve mostly headed higher ever since. Even with Wednesday’s pullback, the stock remains 99.2% above where it closed on Feb. 11, its first trading day.
- CEO Kohn helped Playboy’s late legendary founder Hugh Hefner take the firm private in 2011, then took over after Hef died in 2017. Since then, Kohn has been been repositioning the firm away from its roots as a men’s magazine and into a lifestyles brand.
- Playboy no longer publishes its print magazine, and its Playboy.com online adult site is only part of the business. The company mostly focuses on some $3B a year of Playboy-branded clothing, jewelry and other goods that the firm either sells itself or via licensees.
- Kohn, a major PLBY shareholder, told Seeking Alpha in an exclusive interview in February that the Playboy brand’s potential “is really endless.”