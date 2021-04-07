Analog Devices and MDA team on integrated circuits for broadband satellite network
- Canadian space technology company MDA is collaborating with Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on a beam forming integrated circuit that will be used in MDA's phased array antenna for the Telesat Lightspeed low earth orbit satellite constellation.
- The BFIC solution must be highly reliable under extreme temperatures and cosmic radiation for the entire 10- to 12-year lifespan of each satellite.
- “The collaboration with ADI has enabled MDA to develop the critical solutions required to perform electronic beam steering on the Telesat Lightspeed antennas,” says Amer Khouri, Vice President of Satellite Systems, MDA. “We look forward to continuing this journey together and producing the large quantity of antennas required for this groundbreaking program.”
- The Telesat Lightspeed, which includes an initial 298 next-gen satellites, will launch in H2 2023 and provide broadband connectivity for commercial, government, and defense markets.
- MDA, which once merged to form Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) before its assets were sold off, became a publicly listed company today on the Toronto exchange.
- Press release.