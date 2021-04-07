Tesla sees delays with Model S and Model X deliveries

Apr. 07, 2021
  • Tesla (TSLA -2.2%) is still having some issues producing new Model S and Model X vehicles or getting them ready for deliveries, reports Electrek.
  • "Many Tesla buyers who placed orders early after the new Model S was launched are seeing their estimated delivery dates pushed back by a few months. Most of them had March and April estimated delivery dates, but they have now been pushed to a May-July timeframe," updates Fred Lambert.
  • During Q1, Model 3 and Model Y deliveries were 183K, while Model S and Model X deliveries were 2K.
  • It's unclear what exactly might be causing the delays. A global chip shortage is impacting production broadly in the auto sector.
  • Read more details about the global chip shortage.
