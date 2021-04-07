Constellation Brands Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 07, 2021 1:30 PM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)STZBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (-24.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.87B (-1.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Gross margin of 51.1%; and Operating margin of 28.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, STZ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward.