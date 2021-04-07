Constellation Brands Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 8th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (-24.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.87B (-1.6% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Gross margin of 51.1%; and Operating margin of 28.1%.
  • Over the last 2 years, STZ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward.
