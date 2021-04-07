ConAgra Brands Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Apr. 07, 2021 1:33 PM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)CAGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 8th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+23.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.72B (+6.3% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Organic growth of +6.7% (guided +6%-8%); and operating margin of 16.5% (guided 16%-16.5%).
  • Over the last 2 years, CAG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.