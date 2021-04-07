ConAgra Brands Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 07, 2021
- ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+23.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.72B (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Organic growth of +6.7% (guided +6%-8%); and operating margin of 16.5% (guided 16%-16.5%).
- Over the last 2 years, CAG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.