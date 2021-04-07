Online gambling platform Esports Technologies expected to trade next week
- Esports Technologies (EBET) is expected to start trading next week on the Nasdaq.
- The company says its mission is to define, shape and drive growth of the current and future esports wagering ecosystem by providing advanced product, platform and marketing solutions directly to service providers and customers.
- Esports operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, which is an esports/sportsbook focused on bettors located in Asia and Latin America.
- Revenue for the fiscal year that ended last September 30 was $196K and net income was -$573K.
- Competitors include DraftKings (DKNG -1.3%), Bet365, Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) and William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY).
- The S-1 filing indicates the company is planning to sell 2M shares in a range of $4.50 to $5.00.
- Sports betting stocks have run up solid gains this year, with most of the focus on the potential growth in the U.S.