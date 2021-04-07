Ion Acquisition Corp. 3 launches IPO even as Wall Street sours on sister SPAC’s $2.6B Taboola deal
Apr. 07, 2021 2:49 PM ETTaboola.com Ltd. (TBLA), CTVTBLA, CTVBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Israeli financial firm Ion Asset Management is launching a $250M initial public offering for its third SPAC just 2-1/2 months after its first one cut an increasingly disliked deal to buy digital-advertising company Taboola at a $2.6B valuation.
- Ion filed an S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to stage an initial public offering for Ion Acquisition Corp. 3 (IACCU), its latest special purpose acquisition company.
- Ion’s first SPAC, Ion Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:IACA) (NYSE:IACAU), agreed in January to buy Taboola (TBLA) in a deal expected to close this quarter. Taboola populates the “Around the Web” and “Recommended For You” sections of sponsored links that many websites carry.
- Wall Street initially lauded the deal, with IACA shares popping 36% intraday to trade as high as $17.20 on Jan. 25 when news of the merger first came out. However, the stock has since given back all of those gains and more.
- IACA was trading at just $10.19 shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, down 1.7% on the session and 19.4% below the $12.65 that the stock closed at before the Taboola deal’s announcement.
- As for Ion Acquisition Corp. 3, the firm wrote in the S-1 that the new SPAC will focus on “the rapidly growing universe of Israeli companies and entrepreneurs that apply technology and innovation to everyday lives.”
- Plans call for IACC.U to sell 25M investing units priced at $10 apiece. Each unit will consist of one Class A share and 0.125 warrants to buy a second one at $11.50 in the future. That’s an unusually small warrant for a special purpose acquisition company IPO.
- Ion also plans to grant underwriters the option to buy as many as 3.75M additional units, potentially raising another $37.5M for the SPAC.
- Additionally, the SPAC’s sponsor plans to invest $7.5M to buy 7.5M warrants at $1 apiece. Again, that’s an unusually low price, as most SPAC sponsors pay $1.50 per warrant.
- However, the SPAC’s sponsor has also agreed to increase its investment to as much as $8.25M for 8.25M warrants priced at $1 each if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- Lastly, the sponsor wrote in its S-1 that it’s entered into forward purchase agreements with investors who will buy as many as 12M Class A shares at $10 each, possibly raising another $120M for the SPAC. Ion wrote in the S-1 that “we believe this committed capital will provide us with greater opportunities to complete a business combination with potential sellers.”
- Plans call for the new SPAC’s units to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NYSE “IACCU.” Ion Acquisition Corp. 3’s shares and warrants will also later trade separately under the tickers “IACC” and “IACCWS,” respectively.
- Ion also raised $253M in a February IPO for second SPAC Ion Acquisition Corp. 2 (NYSE:IACB), but that firm has yet to make an M&A deal.