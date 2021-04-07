Ke Holdings gets Outperform rating at Credit Suisse on deep moat, fast growth
Apr. 07, 2021 2:53 PM ETKE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)BEKEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Credit Suisse analyst Ashley Xu initiates coverage of Ke Holdings (BEKE -6.0%), also known as Belke, with an Outperform rating due to its massive addressable market in the home transaction market, deep moat with its Agent Cooperation Network and faster growth outlook.
- Expects Belke, China's largest online/offline platform for housing transactions and service to increase brokerage penetration to 61% of total home transaction value in 2024 from 47% in 2020.
- "By our estimate, brokerage service would cover RMB 19T ($2.9T) in gross transaction value in 2024, implying a 13.4% CAGR," Xu writes in a note to clients.
- Forecasts revenue to reach RMB 136B (~$21B) in 2023, implying 24% 2020-2023 CAGR.
- Xu's rating is more bullish than the Neutral Quant rating and aligns with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 3 Neutral).
- Last month, Bank of America Securities upgraded BEKE to Buy from Neutral on its Q4 beat and Q1 guidance.