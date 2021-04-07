Needham stays Neutral on Disney, expecting revenue challenges but higher profitability
Apr. 07, 2021 2:58 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- A preview of Q2 results for Walt Disney (DIS -0.9%) has Needham lowering its revenue expectations, but making increases elsewhere.
- The firm reiterated its Hold rating while pointing to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on revenues. Many analysts are looking to the recovery trade to restart Disney's engines in moviegoing and theme parks.
- But while cutting revenue estimates, Needham is raising expectations for EBITDA and EPS.
- Along with the impact of low park attendance and box-office closures, and tough ad comparisons at ESPN and ABC, it's pointing to lower programming costs showing up in sports/networks.
- Overall, Wall Street is Bullish on Disney, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Bullish.