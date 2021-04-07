Uber will invest $250M in driver incentives to meet improving demand
Apr. 07, 2021 3:11 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)UBERBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) is launching a $250M "driver stimulus" program to offer incentives and guarantees to existing and new drivers as the pandemic restrictions ease.
- The company says many drivers quit last year because of the lack of passengers during the pandemic. But Uber says there are currently more riders requesting trips than there are drivers.
- Uber doesn't lay out the bonus structure, which will be paid out over time, or what factors will go into determining the amounts. The company does specify the median hourly earnings in select cities, which are currently higher than normal due to the rider/driver imbalance.
- Uber shares are currently down 2% to $56.87.
- Last week, Uber got a bullish start at Jefferies, which called the company one of its top reopening picks.