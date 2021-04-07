Strongbridge spikes after peer-review publication of late-stage study on hormonal disorder
Apr. 07, 2021 4:19 PM ETXeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS)XERS, FBGBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) rose ~21.5% in early after hours in reaction to the company announcement of a peer-reviewed publication of its results from Phase 3 SONICS study of Recorlev (levoketoconazole) in patients with Cushing’s syndrome.
- The manuscript titled “Levoketoconazole in the Treatment of Patients with Cushing’s Syndrome and Diabetes Mellitus: Phase 3 SONICS Results,” included a sub-analysis of patients with diabetes mellitus receiving Recorlev as a potential treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.
- Published in the peer-reviewed journal, Frontiers in Endocrinology, results have indicated a significant cortisol control in the patients with a meaningful improvement in key glycemic measures, such as hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and fasting blood glucose (NYSEARCA:FBG), the company said.
- The results were first disclosed in the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society (“ENDO”), held March 23 – 26.