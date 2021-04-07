FireEye taps former exec John Walters as new COO
Apr. 07, 2021 4:19 PM ETMandiant, Inc. (MNDT)MNDTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) names John Walters, chairman of the company's Advisory Board, as the new chief operating officer.
- Walters was the founder and CEO of threat intelligence company iSIGHT Partners, which was acquired by FireEye for $200M in 2016. Walters then held various leadership positions within FireEye, eventually settling in as chief strategy officer before leaving the role in April 2020.
- Existing COO Peter Bailey will relinquish his title and continue with the company as EVP of Mandiant Solutions.
- “He combines the speed and agility of a founder with great operational experience and deep security knowledge,” says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia. “He’s already familiar with the company and has the knowledge and the passion to accelerate our evolution of our Mandiant solutions business.”
- Related: Tomorrow, FireEye will host its monthly threat briefing for analysts and investors.